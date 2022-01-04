India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 146.70 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of close to 1 Cr Doses (99,27,797) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 146.70 Cr (146,70,18,464) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,57,38,732 sessions, accoridng to the Union health ministry.

According to the ministry, around 11,007 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,43,06,414.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.13%, it added.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 190 days now, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, 37,379 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 1,71,830. Active cases constitute 0.49% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,54,302 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 68.24 Cr (68,24,28,595) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.05% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 3.24%.