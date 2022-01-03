India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 145.68 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 23,30,706 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 145.68 Cr (1,45,68,89,306) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,56,67,018 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The ministry said, 10,846 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,42,95,407. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.20%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for the last 189 days now.

Meanwhile, 33,750 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 1,45,582. Active cases constitute 0.42% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 8,78,990 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 68.09 Cr (68,09,50,476) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.68% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 3.84%.