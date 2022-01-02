India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 145.44 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 25,75,225 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 145.44 Cr (1,45,44,13,005) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,55,58,060 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

According to the data by the health ministry, 9,249 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,42,84,561.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.27%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 188 days now.

Meanwhile, 27,553 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 1,22,801. Active cases constitute 0.35% of the country’s total Positive Cases.