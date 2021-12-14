India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 133.88 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 66,98,601 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 133.88 Cr (1,33,88,12,577) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,40,27,706 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The recovery of7,995 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,41,38,763, said the ministry.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.37%,highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 47days now.

Meanwhile, 5,784 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This is lowest in 571 days.

India’s Active Caseloadpresently at88,993 is lowest in 563 days.Active cases constitute 0.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,50,482tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over65.76 Cr (65,76,62,933) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.68% remains less than 1% for the last 30 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.58%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 71 days and below 3% for 106 consecutive days now.