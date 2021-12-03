India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 125.75 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 73,67,230 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 125.75 Cr (1,25,75,05,514) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,30,65,773 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The recovery of 8,612 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,45,666.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 159 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 9,216 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload presently stands at 99,976. Active cases constitute 0.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,57,156 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 64.46 Cr (64,46,68,082) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.84% remains less than 1% for the last 19 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.80%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 60 days and below 3% for 95 consecutive days now.