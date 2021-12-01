India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 124.10 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 80,98,716vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 124.10 Cr (1,24,10,86,850) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,28,94,826sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The ministry said that the recovery of 10,207 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,28,506.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.36%, it added.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 157 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 8,954 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseloadis less than a lakh after 547 days; presently stands at99,023.Active cases constitute 0.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,08,467tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over64.24 Cr (64,24,12,315) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.84% remains less than 1% for the last 17 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.81%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 58 days and below 3% for 93 consecutive days now.