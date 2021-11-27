India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 121.06 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 73,58,017 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 121.06 Cr (1,21,06,58,262) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,25,40,268 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The recovery of 10,967 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,88,797, it added.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.34%, the ministry said.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 153 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 8,318 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload presently stands at 1,07,019. Active cases presently constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

9,69,354 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 63.82 Cr (63,82,47,889) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.88% remains less than 1% for the last 13 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.86%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 54 days and below 3% for 89 consecutive days now.