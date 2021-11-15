India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 112.34 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 30,20,119 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 112.34 Cr (1,12,34,30,478) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,15,01,243 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The recovery of 11,926 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,38,49,785, said the ministry.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.26%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 141 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 10,229 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.