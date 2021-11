India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 109.08 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 59,08,440 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 109.08 Cr (1,09,08,16,356) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,10,77,727sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The recovery of 11,982 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,75,086.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.25%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 135 consecutive days now.

10,126 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at1,40,638 is lowest in 263 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.41% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

10,85,848tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 61.72 Cr (61,72,23,931) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.25% remains less than 2% for the last 46 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.93%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 36 days and below 3% for 71 consecutive days now.