India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 108.21 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 28,40,174 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 108.21 Cr (1,08,21,66,365) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,09,75,652 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The ministry further stated that the recovery of 12,432 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,49,900. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.24% which is highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 133 consecutive days now, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, 10,853 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, it added.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,44,845 which is lowest in 260 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.42% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,19,996 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 61.48 Cr (61,48,85,747) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.28% remains less than 2% for the last 44 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.18%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 34 days and below 3% for 69 consecutive days now.