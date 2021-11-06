India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 107.92 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 20,75,942 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 107.92 Cr (1,07,92,19,546) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,09,36,027 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The recovery of12,509 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,37,468.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.23%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 132 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 10,929 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at1,46,950which is lowest in 255 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.43% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 8,10,783tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over61.39 Cr (61,39,65,751) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.27% remains less than 2% for the last 43 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.35%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 33 days and below 3% for 68 consecutive days now.