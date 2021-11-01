India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 106.31 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 12,77,542vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.31 Cr (1,06,31,24,205) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,06,32,634 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The ministry further stated that, ” The recovery of 12,718patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,36,68,560.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.20%Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 127 consecutive days now.”

Meanwhile, 12,514 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,58,817 is lowest in 248 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.46% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020, said the ministry.