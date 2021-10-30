India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 105.43 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 56,91,175vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 105.43 Cr (1,05,43,13,977) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,05,30,690 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The recovery of 13,543 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,36,41,175, said the ministry.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.19%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 125 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 14,313 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.