India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 102.94 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 64,75,733 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 102.94 Cr (1,02,94,01,119) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,02,28,502 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The recovery of15,951 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,35,83,318, the ministry said.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.19%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 121 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 12,428 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest in 238 days.