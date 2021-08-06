India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses Landmark Milestone Of 50 Cr

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, India’s Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has crossed the 50 crore landmark milestone (50,03,48,866), as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June. More than 43.29 lakh (43,29,673) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

22,93,781 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,32,281 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 17,23,20,394 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total of 1,12,56,317have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

As on Day-203 of the vaccination drive (6th August 2021), total of 43,29,673 vaccine doses were given.

32,10,613beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 11,19,060 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.