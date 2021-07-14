India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses Landmark Milestone Of 39 Cr

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement, India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has surpassed 39 crore (39,10,53,156), as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 32.10 lakh (32,10,451) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

13,82,467 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,57,660 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 11,78,70,724 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 41,92,141 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.