India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 87 Cr-Landmark

New Delhi: With the administration of 1,02,22,525 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 87 Cr (87,07,08,636) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 84,62,957 sessions.

The recovery of 26,030 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,29,58,002.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.81%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 93 consecutive days now.

India reports daily new cases less than 20,000 after 201 days. 18,795 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.