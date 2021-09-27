India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 86 Cr-Landmark

New Delhi: With the administration of 38,18,362 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 86Cr (86,01,59,011), according to the Union health ministry.

This has been achieved through 84,07,679 sessions, said the ministry.

The recovery of 29,621 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,29,31,972.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.78%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 92 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 26,041 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently2,99,620. Active cases presently constitute 0.89% of the country’s total Positive Cases.