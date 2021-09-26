India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 85 Cr-Mark

New Delhi: With the administration of 68,42,786 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 85 Cr (85,60,81,527), according to the Union health ministry.

This has been achieved through 83,64,110 sessions, the ministry said.

The recovery of 26,032 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,29,02,351.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.77%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 91 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 28,326 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload is presently 3,03,476. Active cases presently constitute 0.90% of the country’s total positive cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,88,945 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 56.32 Cr (56,32,43,245) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.98% remains less than 3% for the last 93 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.90%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 27 days and below 5% for 110 consecutive days now.