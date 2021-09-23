India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 83 Cr-Mark

New Delhi: With the administration of 71,38,205 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 83Cr (83,39,90,049), according to the Union health ministry.

This has been achieved through 81,69,260 sessions, the ministry said.

The recovery of 31,990 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,28,15,731.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.77%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 88 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 31,923 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 3,01,640. Active cases presently constitute 0.90% of the country’s total Positive Cases. This is the lowest figure in active cases in India since March 2020.