India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 32 Cr-Landmark

New Delhi: India crossed a significant landmark in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic after the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 32 crores on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

The Ministry in a press statement stated that a total of 32,17,60,077 vaccine doses have been administered through 42,79,210 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 64,25,893 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 50,040 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 1 lakh daily new cases have been reported for 20 continuous days now. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in its active caseload. The country’s active caseload today stands at 5,86,403 today. A net decline of 9,162 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.94% of the country’s total positive cases.