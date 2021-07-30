India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage achieves 46 Cr landmark milestone

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, India’s Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has achieved 46 crore (46,06,56,534) landmark milestone, as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 44.38 lakh (44,38,901) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

20,96,446 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,41,500 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 15,17,27,430 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 80,31,011 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

As on Day-196 of the vaccination drive (30th July, 2021), total 44,38,901 vaccine doses were given. 28,53,700beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 15,85,201 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.