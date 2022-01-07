India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage achieves 150 crore landmark milestone

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 150 Crore (1,50,52,21,314) today. More than 81 lakh (81,50,982) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Congratulating the nation in his tweet on the landmark achievement of administering more than 150 Cr Vaccine Doses, the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, said that the country started the year with vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years. At the same time, in the first week of the first month of the year itself, India has also achieved the historic milestone of 150 crore- 1.5 billion vaccine doses.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya also praised the hard work and determination of our healthcare workers on achieving the historic figure of 150 crore vaccinations administered in the country. He also said that when everyone makes effort, any goal can be achieved.