India’s COVID-19 Recovery Rate Currently Stands At 97.55%

New Delhi: With the administration of more than 49.16 lakh Doses (49,16,801) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.81 Cr (1,72,81,49,447) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.55%. 44,877 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

This has been achieved through 1,93,53,556 sessions. 1,17,591 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,15,85,711.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 5,37,045. Active cases constitute 1.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,15,279 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 75.07 Cr (75,07,35,858) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.46% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.17%.