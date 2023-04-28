India’s Core Sector Output Falls To 3.6 Per Cent In March: Govt

New Delhi: India’s core sector output clocked growth of 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in March as against 6 per cent in the previous month, according to a data released by the government on Friday.

However, the growth rate declined as compared to the preceding month of February 2023, when it stood at 6 per cent.

The production of coal, fertilisers, steel, natural gas and refinery products increased in March 2023 over the corresponding month of last year, data showed. Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors, including coal and electricity, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of industrial output, rose 7.6 per cent in the April 2022 to March 2023 financial year, the data revealed.

According to the release, ICI measures combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).