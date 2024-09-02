Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government is committed to doing whatever is necessary to bring the deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back to the country to face justice, stated Md Touhid Hossain, the foreign affairs adviser, on Sunday.

He indicated that the decision rests with India to “hand her over or not.”

“Our legal system may decide to bring her back. We have an agreement with India and there are legal processes in place. It’s better not to speculate,” he reported to the media.

Regarding Hasina’s current location in India, Hossain suggested, “It’s better to ask India about that.”

After revoking the diplomatic passports of Hasina and her family, questions arise about her continued stay in India and the possibility of extradition. Officials from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs revealed that Hasina was granted entry into India at short notice following her departure from Bangladesh due to a student-led protest last month.

In response to inquiries about Memorandums of Understanding with India, Hossain remarked that such agreements are not legally binding and can be reviewed in the national interest. He also confirmed that Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government, will participate in the 79th UNGA session this month.