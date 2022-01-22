India’s Biggest Electronics Sale, Is Back At Reliance Digital

Mumbai: Celebrate this Republic Day with the Digital India sale. Grab amazing deals and discounts on your kind of tech at all Reliance Digital stores, My Jio Stores and on www.reliancedigital.in.

Apart from the best deals on electronics, Reliance Digital is also offering 6% instant discount* on any banks’* credit card. Citibank customers can avail 10% Instant Discount* on credit card, debit card & EMI transactions.

Also, get Rs. 1,000/-* worth of Reliance Digital vouchers on every purchase of Rs. 5,000/-. These offers are valid till 26 January 2022. There are also special offers across a wide range of electronics such as TVs, Smartphones, Laptops, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Wearables and Home Appliances.

Get your hands on the latest smartphones from Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung, available with attractive offers. Buy a OnePlus 9RT 5G only for Rs. 38,999/-* (Price post bank cashback) or a Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G only for Rs. 34,990/-* (Price post cashback and exchange bonus). Also on offer are irresistible deals to enhance your audio experience. With a Rs. 6,910/- off on an MRP of Rs. 18,900/-*, get the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at just Rs. 11,990/-* (Offer price includes Rs. 1,500 cashback on select banks’ credit & debit cards).

Customers can get a Samsung Watch3 Bluetooth (41 mm) only for Rs.14,100/-* (Offer price includes bank cashback on select bank cards).

There are many great offers on gaming laptops as well. Buy HP Victus & Pavilion Gaming laptop at a starting price of Rs. 59,999/-*. Get the Lenovo Core i3 8GB Laptops at a starting price of Rs. 37,990/-. Also get additional benefits of up to Rs. 12,900/-* on your purchase.

Avail 2-year warranty on the BPL 50” UHD Android TV, available for Rs. 29,999/-*. Buy a Toshiba 43” UHD Smart for Rs. 24,990/-* and a 32” HD Smart TV for Rs. 12,990/-* with a 2-year warranty. Get a Samsung A7 Lite Tab worth Rs. 21,999/-* and cashback of up to 20%* on purchase of Samsung 75” UHD Smart TV.

Making home comfortable and luxurious has been made easier than ever with attractive offers on refrigerators, washing machines and other home appliances. Customers can get the Panasonic 584L Side-by-Side Refrigerator for Rs. 55,990/-* and a Panasonic 307L Frost Free Refrigerator for Rs. 25,990/-*.

Get the Kelvinator front-load 6kg washing machine for Rs. 19,490/-* along with a 2-year warranty. That’s not it. Get the breakfast combo (Electric Kettle + Sandwich Maker + Hot & Cold Bottle) worth Rs. 5,093/-, only for Rs. 1,699/-*.

To make the shopping experience even more rewarding this year, there are attractive options for EMI and easy financing. Customers can also shop on www.reliancedigital.in and avail Insta Delivery* (delivery in less than 3 hours) and store pick-up* options from their nearest stores.