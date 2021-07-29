India’s Best Ever Result! Rowers Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh Finish 11th In Lightweight Double Sculls

Tokyo: Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh ended their Tokyo Games campaign in 11th position in the men’s lightweight double sculls event.

This is the best ever result for the country in the Olympics here on Thursday.

The Indian pair clocked 6:29.66 to finish fifth in the Final B, which was not a medal round, and end at 11th overall at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Ireland, Germany and Italy won the gold, silver and bronze respectively after the Final A race later in the day.