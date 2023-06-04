India’s Amlan Borgohain bags 100m and 200m gold medals at Antwerp athletics meet

Indian sprinter Amlan Borgohain clinched two gold medals in the men’s 100m and 200m races at the Flanders Cup 2023 athletics meet in Merksem, Belgium on Saturday.

Amlan Borgohain clocked 10.70s, 0.45s slower than his own national record, to emerge as the fastest man in the men’s 100m event in Belgium. The meet, a Category F event in the World Athletics calendar, is also called the International Antwerps Athletics Gala.

Aubrey Allen of Jamaica clinched the silver with a timing of 10.80 while Belgium’s Victor Hofmans took the bronze with an 11.01s run.

In the men’s 200m race, Amlan Borgohain clocked a nifty 20.96 to top the podium ahead of Hofmans (21.42) and Jamaican sprinter Samuel Rowe (21.88).

Amlan Borgohain’s personal best in the 200m is 20.52, which is the Indian national record in the event.

Sapna Kumari, meanwhile, finished behind Belgium’s Amber Vanden Bosch in the women’s 100m hurdles in what was a two-woman field. The Indian clocked 14.10. India’s Mohammed Afsal P failed to finish the men’s 800m race.

India’s Sanjivani Jadhav clocks 32 minutes 46.88 secs to finish 2nd in women’s 10,000m at Portland Track Festival (June 3).

Today, India’s Shankar Lal Swami clocked 8:45.48 secs to finish 11th in the men’s 3000m steeplechase at Portland Track Festival.