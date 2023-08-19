India’s AI Language Translation Platform ‘Bhashini’ Will Boost Digital Inclusion: PM Modi At G20 Meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is developing an AI-powered language translation platform to boost the digital inclusion of all segments of society. Speaking at the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting, PM Modi said the platform — ‘Bhashini’ — will support digital inclusion in all the diverse languages of India.

He also pointed out that India’s progress in terms of digital inclusion has been possible as some of the cheapest data consumption rates in the world are offered in India. He said, “Today, India has over 850 million internet users enjoying some of the cheapest data costs in the world.”

The Prime Minister talked about how India has used technology in financial inclusion and said, “Our unique digital identity platform Aadhar covers more than 1.3 billion of our people. We have used the power of the gem trinity – Jan-Dhan Bank accounts, Aadhar and mobiles to revolutionise financial inclusion in India.”

He then said, “We can build an entire ecosystem for technology-based solutions to address the challenges faced by humanity. All it needs from us are the four Cs: Conviction, Commitment, Coordination and Collaboration.”

He then talked about how India is ready to help the world by sharing its knowledge and findings. PM Modi said, “India, is an incredibly diverse country with dozens of languages. Home to every religion in the world & innumerable cultural practices. From ancient traditions to the latest technology, India has something for everyone. Our digital public Infrastructure offers scaleable, secure & inclusive solutions for global challenges.”

He added, “With such diversity, India is an ideal testing lab for solutions. A solution that succeeds here can be easily applied anywhere in the world. We are ready to share our experience with the world.”