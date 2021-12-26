India’s Active Covid-19 Account Less Than 1% Of Total Cases, Currently At 0.22%

New Delhi: India recorded 6,987 new COVID-19 cases, 162 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,79,682, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday while active caseload currently stands at 76,766.

A decline of 266 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 7,091 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,30,354.

India has reported a total of 422 Omicron cases, according to the Health Ministry data. At least 130 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Daily positivity rate (0.74%) less than 2% for last 83 days while weekly Positivity Rate (0.62%) less than 1% for last 42 days and 67.19 cr Total Tests conducted so far.