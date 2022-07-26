India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Kicks Off; Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Lead the Race

New Delhi: India’s biggest-ever auction of spectrum that carries telephone and internet data signals, began on Tuesday with a total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer.

Four companies Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and newcomer Adani Data Networks have begun the bidding for the 72 GHz of radiowaves that are up for grabs in the 5G spectrum auction.

The bidding process began at 10 am and is scheduled to go on till 6 pm on July 26. As per Department of Telecom (DoT) sources, the length of the auction will depend on the actual demand for radiowaves and the tactics used by individual bidders.

The upcoming 5G services have the potential to create new age businesses, generate additional revenue for enterprises and provide employment arising from the deployment of innovative use-cases and technologies.