India’s 4th Omicron Patient Identified Near Mumbai

Mumbai: A 33-year-old man from Maharashtra who travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi late last month has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, in the fourth such case confirmed in India.

According to sources, he had not taken any COVID-19 vaccine since he had been at sea for months as a marine engineer. On 24th November, the passenger reported mild fever after landing in Mumbai and is being treated at the Covid Care Centre in Kalyan-Dombivali.

Twelve of the passenger’s high-risk contacts and 23 low-risk contacts have been traced and all have tested negative for COVID-19. Additionally, 25 of his co-passengers from the Delhi-Mumbai flight have also tested negative. More contacts are currently being traced.

The Maharashtra government also said that the Omicron variant has not been detected in tests conducted on a 60-year-old man who had arrived from Zambia, who has instead been found to be positive for “a sub-lineage of Delta variant”.

Earlier in the day, a man who returned from Zimbabwe was found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, the state health department said, in the third case of the strain in India.

The other two cases in India are of a 46-year-old fully vaccinated doctor from Bengaluru, who had no travel history and developed symptoms of fever and body ache, and a 66-year-old South African national who came to India with a negative COVID-19 report.