India’s 1st Bullet Train Set To Run In 2026: Railways Minister

New Delhi: Significant progress has been made in the construction of various stations for India’s first bullet train and we are geared up to run the first train in one section in 2026c Dr, Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

In an interview with IANS, the Union Minister said the work on bullet trains is progressing very well on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route.

“More than 290 kms of work has already been done. Bridges have been built over eight rivers. Work is going on at 12 stations. The stations have also come at the same level so that the work is nearing completion,” Ashwini Vaishnaw informed.