Indians undisputed champions in embracing latest technology: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the innovative zeal and great adaptability of citizens of India and has reiterated the government’s commitment keep this momentum going in the times to come.

Replying to a tweet by a citizen about the strides that the country has made in the field of digital payments, the Prime Minister tweeted :

“When it comes to embracing latest technology, the people of India are undisputed champions! They have shown an innovative zeal and great adaptability. This change is visible across India and we will keep this momentum going in the times to come.”