Indians still stranded in Ukraine need to urgently fill this Google form for evacuation

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Sunday asked all Indian nationals still residing in the war-torn Ukraine to urgently fill a Google form with their details for immediate evacuation.

The embassy tweeted, “All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS.”

“Be Safe Be Strong,” the tweet added.

All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS . Be Safe Be Strong @opganga@MEAIndia@PIB_India@DDNewslive@DDNationalhttps://t.co/4BrBuXbVbz — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 6, 2022

The Google form that needs to be filled up by Indian nationals still in Ukraine requires them to enter their email ID, full name, age, gender, passport number, address in Ukraine, contact number in Ukraine and contact number in India.

Since the invasion, the Indian government has been evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine via neighbouring countries under Operation Ganga.

Around 13,300 people have returned to India from Ukraine so far by 63 flights under Operation Ganga, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.