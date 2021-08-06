Indians In Action On August 7: Eyes On Aditi, Niraj On Day 16

Bhubaneswar: Golfer Aditi Ashok and Athlete Neeraj Chopra will be on the verge of becoming India’s maiden Olympic medallists on August 7.

While Aditi held onto the second position after the third round, Niraj will look to end the athletics medal drought when he takes the field in the javelin throw final.

Following is the complete schedule of Indian action on Saturday:

GOLF

4:17 AM: Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4 (Diksha Dagar)

4:48 AM: Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4 (Aditi Ashok)

WRESTLING

3:55 PM: Men’s Freestyle 65kg Bronze Medal Match (Bajrang Punia)

ATHLETICS

4:30 PM: Men’s Javelin Throw Final (Neeraj Chopra)