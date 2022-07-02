Indians Defeat Derbyshire
Indians Defeat Derbyshire By Seven Wickets

By Pragativadi News Service
Indians defeated Derbyshire by seven wickets in the first warm-up T20 match in Derby on Friday.

Derbyshire posted 150/8 in 20 overs after being put in to bat by the Indians. Wayne Madsen top-scored for Derbyshire with a 23-ball 28, while Hilton Cartwright chipped in with 27 off 24 deliveries.

For India, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik claimed two wickets each with the ball. In reply, a superb half-century from Deepak Hooda (59 off 37 balls) and a cameo from opener Sanju Samson (38) helped India make light work of the target.

Suryakumar Yadav applied the finishing touches scoring an unbeaten 22-ball 36 as India crossed the finish line with 20 balls to spare. Ben Aitchison was the pick of the bowlers for Derbyshire picking up two wickets.

