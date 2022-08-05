Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik wins gold medal at Commonwealth Games in women’s 62kg category

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik achieved her best ever performance at the Commonwealth Games in style winning Gold in the women’s 62 KG freestyle wrestling final at Birmingham. This is the second GOLD medal of the day for India at CWG 2022.

Malik clinched the Yellow Metal after pinning down reigning U23 World Champion Ana Godinez of Canada in Final. Though Sakshi Malik was trailing 0-4, she won the gold medal with a great comeback in 20 seconds. It’s the first CWG Gold medal for Sakshi. She had bagged Silver in 2014 and Bronze in 2018.

This is team India’s 8th Gold Medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Earlier, India’s Punia defeated Canada’s Lachlan McNeil to bag Gold in the men’s 65kg final while Anshu Malik clinched silver after losing to Nigeria’s Odunayo Folasade in women’s 57kg final.

One more wrestlers – Deepak Punia (men’s 86kg) – will go for gold. Two other wrestlers Divya Kakran (women’s 68kg) and Mohit Grewal (men’s 125kg) will fight for the bronze medal.