Indian Women’s Hockey Team go down 2-3 to Australia ‘A’ in a closely-fought game

Adelaide: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team put up a fighting show in the fourth game of their tour but Australia ‘A’ won the closely-fought tie 3-2 in Adelaide on Saturday. Salima Tete (40’) and Sangita Kumari (54’) netted a goal each for India after Alice Arnott (18’) and Ruby Harris (20’, 35’) had put the hosts in front.

India dominated Australia ‘A’ with high pressing in the first quarter, earning a penalty corner in the 10th minute but was unable to capitalise. The hosts then won a couple of penalty corners, but India’s defence held strong to prevent them from taking the lead, and the first quarter ended goalless.

India focused on maintaining ball possession in the second quarter, but Australia ‘A’ took the lead when Alice Arnott (18′) scored a field goal. Ruby Harris (20′) doubled the hosts’ lead moments later as she was free at the far post, allowing her to easily put the ball in India’s goal. With the scoreline stacked against them, India began to play aggressively and even made some good attacks, but couldn’t find the back of the net as Australia ‘A’ went into the half-time break with the 2-0 lead.

Australia ‘A’ extended their lead early in the third quarter when Ruby Harris (35′) scored her second goal of the game to make it 3-0 for the hosts. However, a few minutes later, Salima Tete (40′) scored India’s first goal of the match with a brilliant shot from just inside the D. The third quarter didn’t see any more goals and it came to a close 3-1 in favour of Australia ‘A’.

In their bid to bounce back in the game, India came out all guns blazing in the fourth quarter and even won two penalty corners but couldn’t convert them. However, the visitors kept testing the home team’s defence and it finally paid off as Sangita Kumari (54’) netted a goal in the dying minutes of the match to keep India alive in the game. But Australia A managed to stop the visitors from scoring another goal as the match ended 3-2 in favour of the hosts.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team will next take on Australia A in their last game of the tour on 27th May 2023 at 14:45 IST.

India Tour of Australia Broadcast Details

India’s tour of Australia will be telecast live on DD Sports. Matches will also be live-streamed on https://www.youtube.com/@ PrasarBharatiSports/featured. Fans can also view the matches on fancode.com for free. The rest of the world can catch live action on watch.hockey with a Series pass of Rs 99. In Australia, the matches will be live on Fox Sports/Kayo and also through the online platform, LiveHockey.

India tour of Australia Schedule

May 27, Saturday: India vs Australia A at 14:45 IST