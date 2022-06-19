Indian Women’s Hockey Team go down 2-3 against Argentina in 2nd match of their FIH Pro League tie

Rotterdam (Netherlands): The Indian Women’s Hockey Team put up a gritty performance, but went down 2-3 against World No. 2 Argentina in the second match of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 tie in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Sunday, 19 June 2022.

Salima Tete (23′) and Deep Grace Ekka (48′) found the back of the net for India, meanwhile, Delfina Thome (38′), Eugenia Trinchinetti (41′) and Agustina Gorzelany (43′) were the scorers for Argentina.

The Argentines got off to an aggressive start and made a few circle penetrations in the opening minutes of the match, but the Indian defense unit stood tall and ensured that the 0-0 deadlock wasn’t broken. Argentina earned a Penalty Corner in the 6th minute, but they couldn’t convert the opportunity. The Indian team counter-attacked and obtained a Penalty Corner in the 11th minute. However, Belen Succi effected a fantastic save to keep the Indians at bay.

Argentina earned a Penalty Corner in the first minute of the second quarter, but the Indian Captain Savita deflected Agustina Gorzelany’s shot over the crossbar. The Argentines continued to put pressure on their opponents, but the Indian defense unit stood tall and kept the ball away from their goal. Salima Tete led India’s counterattack through a magnificent run in the 23rd minute and eventually found the back of the net to hand her team the lead at 1-0. The Argentines tried to fight back through multiple circle penetrations, but the Indian defense unit ensured that they don’t lose the lead. Victoria Sauze took a brilliant shot, but Captain Savita carried out another fantastic save just before the end of the first half.

Julieta Jankunas carried out a shot in the 37th minute, but Savita stood tall once again. However, the Argentines rode on the momentum and eventually found the equalizer in the 38th minute. Sofia Toccalino made a brilliant run on the right flank and produced a ball for Delfina Thome to tap into the goal. The Argentina team obtained a Penalty Corner in the 41st minute and Eugenia Trinchinetti didn’t miss out on the opportunity of deflecting the ball into the goal to hand her team the lead at 2-1. Moments later, Argentina earned another Penalty Corner and Gorzelany converted it to help Argentina extend their lead at 3-1.

Neha carried out a fantastic run in the 48th minute and helped India earn a Penalty Corner. Deep Grace Ekka didn’t miss out on the opportunity and slotted the ball into the goal. However, Argentina kept the pressure on their opponents and earned a Penalty Corner in the 50th minute, but the Indians kept the ball away from their goal. Tete made another brilliant run in the 56th minute and passed the ball to Vandana Katariya, who took a shot, but Succi effected a magnificent save to keep the Indians at bay. The Indian team tried its best to find the equalizer, but the Argentines stood tall and eventually walked off the field as winners of the match.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will next face the United States of America on 21 and 22 June in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Both the matches will be played at 2000 hrs IST and will be telecasted live on Star Sports First and Disney+ Hotstar.