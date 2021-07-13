Indian women’s cricket team fined for slow over rate in England

Sydney: The Indian women’s cricket team was fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second Twenty20 International.

According to an ICC release, match referee Phil Whitticase imposed the sanction after Harmanpreet Kaur’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC release said.

The release further stated that India skipper Harmanpreet pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction. It means that there will be no formal hearing into the matter.