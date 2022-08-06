Indian Women's Cricket Team
PC: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
BreakingSportTop News

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Beat England To March Into CWG 2022 final

By Pragativadi News Service
50

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team scripted history on Saturday by defeating England Women’s Cricket Team by 4 runs in Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India outclassed England in the CWG semi-final match to secure a first-ever medal in cricket in CWG history.

The Indian team will face the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and New Zealand in the final, while England will take on the runners-up team of the second semi-final for the bronze medal.

Batting first, the Indian women’s team scored 164 runs against England on the back of a blistering 32-ball 61 run-innings from Smriti Mandhana and a solid 44-run innings off 31 balls from Jemima Rodrigues.

After this, when the hosts came out to chase the target of 165 runs, the team got a good start. The Indian team fielded well and took advantage of some timely run-outs to restrict England to 160/6 runs in 20 overs and win the match by 4 runs.

Captain Natalie Sciver scored 41 runs and Daniel Wyatt scored 31 runs for England. For India, Sneh Rana (2/28) and Deepti Sharma (1/18) were the outstanding bowlers.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 7289 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking