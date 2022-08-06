Indian Women’s Cricket Team Beat England To March Into CWG 2022 final

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team scripted history on Saturday by defeating England Women’s Cricket Team by 4 runs in Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India outclassed England in the CWG semi-final match to secure a first-ever medal in cricket in CWG history.

The Indian team will face the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and New Zealand in the final, while England will take on the runners-up team of the second semi-final for the bronze medal.

Batting first, the Indian women’s team scored 164 runs against England on the back of a blistering 32-ball 61 run-innings from Smriti Mandhana and a solid 44-run innings off 31 balls from Jemima Rodrigues.

After this, when the hosts came out to chase the target of 165 runs, the team got a good start. The Indian team fielded well and took advantage of some timely run-outs to restrict England to 160/6 runs in 20 overs and win the match by 4 runs.

Captain Natalie Sciver scored 41 runs and Daniel Wyatt scored 31 runs for England. For India, Sneh Rana (2/28) and Deepti Sharma (1/18) were the outstanding bowlers.