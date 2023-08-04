Indian women’s compound team wins gold medal in World Archery Championships

The Indian women’s compound archery team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur, achieved a historic feat by securing a gold medal at the World Archery Championships in Berlin. It was India’s first-ever gold at the archery world championships in any category.

The Indian trio defeated the Mexican team of Dafne Quintero, Ana Sofía Hernandez Jeon and Andrea Becerra 235-229 in the final. In the semi-finals, the second-seed Indians knocked out defending champions Colombia 220-216.

Earlier, the Indian women’s compound team defeated Chinese Taipei and Turkey in the quarter-finals and the pre-quarterfinals, respectively after receiving a bye in the first round.

Heading into the Berlin meet, India had won 11 medals – nine silver and two bronze – at the World Archery Championships.

This was India’s fourth consecutive medal in the compound women’s team at the world championships, after silvers in 2017 and 2021 and a bronze in 2019. Jyothi Vennam has been a part of all four medal-winning teams.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami will be in action in the individual women’s compound quarter-finals on Saturday while Ojas Deotale is the lone Indian in the top eight of the men’s category.

