Indian Women Cricket Team for the Blind
Indian Women Cricket Team for the Blind to participate in IBSA World Games, Birmingham

By Pragativadi News Service
16

Bengaluru: Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) announced its participation in the upcoming International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023, Birmingham.

The games are scheduled to be held from August 18th – 27th and blind cricket has been included in the World Games for the very first time.

Indian Men’s and Womens Cricket Teams for the Blind have already registered for the tournament The teams are expected to get trained in the coming months in Bengaluru.

CABI announced a strong 16 member women’s team that will participate in the games while the men’s team will be announced shortly. The team comprises of 6 players each from B1 and B3 categories and four players from B2 category. The Women’s team had recently played a five match bilateral series against Nepal in Kathmandu in preparation for the World Games.

Speaking on the participation of the national team in the World Games, Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, President, CABI said, “This is a proud moment for Blind cricket in India as our team will be participating in the World Games where cricket has been included for the first time. The players will have great exposure from this games and I hope that they will put on a great performance and make our country proud”.

Indian Women’s Squad for IBSA World Games 2023

  1. Varsha U – B1 – Karnataka
  2. Valasanaini Ravanni – B1 – Andhra Pradesh
  3. Simu Das – B1 – Rajasthan
  4. Padmini Tudu – B1 – Odisha
  5. Killaka Sandhya – B1 – Andhra Pradesh
  6. Priya – B1 – Madhya Pradesh
  7. Gangavva Neelappa Harijan – B2 – Karnataka
  8. Sandra Davis Karimalikkal – B2 – Kerala
  9. Basanti Hansda – B2 – Odisha
  10. Prity Prasad – B2 – Delhi
  11. Sushma Patel – B3 – Madhya Pradesh
  12. M. Satyavathi – B3 – Andhra Pradesh
  13. Phula Saren – B3 – Odisha
  14. Jhili Birua – B3 – Odisha
  15. Ganga Sambhaji Kadam – B3 – Maharashtra
  16. Deepika T.C – B3 – Karnataka

For media queries, please contact:

Niranjan – 8073358679 | 9480835965

E John David – 9449864785

