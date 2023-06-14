Indian Women Cricket Team for the Blind to participate in IBSA World Games, Birmingham

Bengaluru: Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) announced its participation in the upcoming International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023, Birmingham.

The games are scheduled to be held from August 18th – 27th and blind cricket has been included in the World Games for the very first time.

Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the Blind is set for the IBSA World Games 2023!🇮🇳

We are thrilled to announce the talented squad representing India in the upcoming IBSA World Games 2023. These extraordinary cricketers have conquered all odds with their passion for blind cricket! pic.twitter.com/y0xQ3Shr9r — Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) June 14, 2023

Indian Men’s and Womens Cricket Teams for the Blind have already registered for the tournament The teams are expected to get trained in the coming months in Bengaluru.

CABI announced a strong 16 member women’s team that will participate in the games while the men’s team will be announced shortly. The team comprises of 6 players each from B1 and B3 categories and four players from B2 category. The Women’s team had recently played a five match bilateral series against Nepal in Kathmandu in preparation for the World Games.

Speaking on the participation of the national team in the World Games, Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, President, CABI said, “This is a proud moment for Blind cricket in India as our team will be participating in the World Games where cricket has been included for the first time. The players will have great exposure from this games and I hope that they will put on a great performance and make our country proud”.

Indian Women’s Squad for IBSA World Games 2023

Varsha U – B1 – Karnataka Valasanaini Ravanni – B1 – Andhra Pradesh Simu Das – B1 – Rajasthan Padmini Tudu – B1 – Odisha Killaka Sandhya – B1 – Andhra Pradesh Priya – B1 – Madhya Pradesh Gangavva Neelappa Harijan – B2 – Karnataka Sandra Davis Karimalikkal – B2 – Kerala Basanti Hansda – B2 – Odisha Prity Prasad – B2 – Delhi Sushma Patel – B3 – Madhya Pradesh M. Satyavathi – B3 – Andhra Pradesh Phula Saren – B3 – Odisha Jhili Birua – B3 – Odisha Ganga Sambhaji Kadam – B3 – Maharashtra Deepika T.C – B3 – Karnataka

For media queries, please contact:

Niranjan – 8073358679 | 9480835965

E John David – 9449864785