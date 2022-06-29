Indian Women bagged Bronze Medal in 3rd AVC Women’s Challenge Cup at Thailand

The Indian Senior Women Volleyball Team bagged the Bronze Medal 1st time in a major Tournament in the “21st Princess Cup” 3rd AVC Women’s Challenge Cup held at Nakhon Pathom, Thailand from 24th June – 30th June 2022.

The Indian Team narrowly missed the Silver medal to Hong Kong, China, both the teams bagged 11 point each but the Hong Kong, China team got better in point equation.

ndian Team Head Coach Pritam Singh Chauhan & all the players’ thanks to Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), Hon’ble MP Kandhamal & Founder KIIT & KISS for providing all facilities for preparation of Indian Team at KIIT University Campus.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), Hon’ble MP Kandhamal & Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the team on for their Bronze medal achievements in the prestigious championship and extending his good wishes.