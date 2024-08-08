Indian Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Misses Bronze After Finishing Fourth at Paris Olympics

Paris: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, finishing fourth in the 49kg category. Chanu, a strong contender for a podium finish, ended her campaign with a total of 199 kg, just one kilogram short of a medal.

In a gripping final, Chanu’s attempt to secure a podium place faltered as she struggled with the barbell during her final lift. Despite her best efforts, the weight proved too challenging, and the barbell dropped, sealing her fourth-place finish.

Chinese lifter Hou Zhihui claimed gold with a total of 206 kg, followed by Romania’s Valentina Cambei with 205 kg for silver, and Thailand’s Surodchana Khambai, who secured bronze with 200 kg. Chanu, visibly distressed and in tears, stood on the platform as the results were confirmed, marking a heartbreaking close to her Olympic pursuit.