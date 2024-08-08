Indian Visa Centres In Bangladesh Closed Indefinitely

New Delhi: All Indian visa application centres in Bangladesh will remain closed until further notice after unrest in the neighbouring country forced Sheikh Hasina to resign as Prime Minister and flee the country. The online portal to apply for Indian visa now has a message, “All IVACs will remain closed till further notice, due to unstable situation. Next application date will be informed through SMS & It is requested to pick up the passport on the next working day.”

This comes a day after New Delhi evacuated non-essential staff and their families from its High Commission and consulates in Bangladesh amid the volatile situation in the country. Indian diplomats, however, remain in the country and the missions are functional, sources in the government have said.

India has a high commission in Bangladesh capital Dhaka and consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.

Massive protests against the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in Bangladesh have forced the 76-year-old leader to resign as Prime Minister and flee to India.