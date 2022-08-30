Indian U-20 Team bags in Silver Medal at 21st Asian Men’s U-20 Volleyball Championship

The Indian Men’s U-20 Volleyball team got Silver Medal after a gap of 20 years in the 21st Asian Men’s U-20 Volleyball Championship 2022. Indian Men Team lost a hard fort battle against Asian Power House Iran who is the pervious & 5 times Champion in a thrilling four sets match by 3-1 (25-12 , 25-19, 22-25 & 25-15) in the 21st Asian Men’s U-20 Volleyball Championship 2022 which was held at Riffa, Bahrain from 22nd – 29th August 2022.

For Indian side setter Sameer played exceptional performance with support of attacker Harshit, Aman, Sandeep, Blocker Dushyant & Libero Kartikeyan. The Indian team also qualified to Participate in FIVB World Men’s U-21 Volleyball Championship 2023. Captain Dushyant Singh Adjudged the Best Middle Blocker of Asia Award & Karthikeyan Best Libero of Asia Award in the Championship. India secured 2nd Position and Silver Medal in the Championship among 17 Asian countries, after a gap of 20 Year’s.

Indian U-20 Men’s Team last won the Silver Medal was at Teheran, Iran in 2002 and the Indian team lost to the same Iran in that year also. In 2022 Gold for Iran, Silver for India, Bronze for Korea & 4th Place to Thailand.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Hon’ble MP, Kandhamal, President Volleyball Federation of India and Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated all players and officials for their decent performance in the Final match in 21st Asian U-20 Volleyball Championship and hope India will repeat the same performance in FIVB World Men’s U-21 Volleyball Championship 2023. He takes the vital role to promote the players with all the smooth support in the coaching camp held since last 3 months.