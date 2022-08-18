Indian U-18 Men’s Volleyball Team beat Korea in 14th Asian Men’s U-18 Volleyball Ch’ship at Tehran

Bhubaneswar: The Indian U-18 Men’s Volleyball Team beat strong opponents Korea U-18 Men’s Volleyball Team by 3-0 sets and register their second victory by (25-23, 25-20 & 25-21) in their preliminary third league match today in 14th Asian Men’s U-18 Volleyball Championship held at Tehran, Iran from 15th August – 22nd August 2022.

From the Indian side Kush Sing, Sekhar Turan, Ashish Swain & Aryan Baliyan played a significant role in the win of the Indian team against Korea.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), Hon’ble MP Kandhamal & Founder of KIIT & KISS congratulated the team on for their continue winning start in the championship and extending his good wishes for the upcoming matches.